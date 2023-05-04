AUM sees record breaking graduating class

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery says they are seeing record-breaking student attendance, with the greatest number of students they’ve ever had at their spring commencement ceremonies.

This weekend will mark Auburn University at Montgomery’s largest Spring commencement class.

Troy Johnson with AUM says 611 students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, that’s about 180 more students than usual.

“We really have tried to be purposeful in making the college experience more affordable for students, so one thing we are really proud of is at auburn university at Montgomery, we have created a variety of scholarship opportunities in the last several years,” said Johnson.

Johnson says a big draw to the campus is more scholarship opportunities.

They now offer 12 million dollars in financial support.

The school also offers several programs that help graduates land a job right after graduation.

“The two areas where we’re seeing probably the most growth in recent years is the health care sector. We have a very respected nursing program. We also have a clinical and medical laboratory science program, and while the class sizes tend to be really small, they have a phenomenal placement rate,” said Johnson.

The school is making changes to meet the growing student population, like using a massive state forensic lab as a state-of-the-art science lab.

“You think about having flexible classroom spaces, things that are very adaptable for changing technological needs and that will benefit all students but more directly those in the stem affiliated disciplines, " said Johnson.

