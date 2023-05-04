Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AUM sees record breaking graduating class

By Julia Avant
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University at Montgomery says they are seeing record-breaking student attendance, with the greatest number of students they’ve ever had at their spring commencement ceremonies.

This weekend will mark Auburn University at Montgomery’s largest Spring commencement class.

Troy Johnson with AUM says 611 students will walk the stage and receive their diploma, that’s about 180 more students than usual.

“We really have tried to be purposeful in making the college experience more affordable for students, so one thing we are really proud of is at auburn university at Montgomery, we have created a variety of scholarship opportunities in the last several years,” said Johnson.

Johnson says a big draw to the campus is more scholarship opportunities.

They now offer 12 million dollars in financial support.

The school also offers several programs that help graduates land a job right after graduation.

“The two areas where we’re seeing probably the most growth in recent years is the health care sector. We have a very respected nursing program. We also have a clinical and medical laboratory science program, and while the class sizes tend to be really small, they have a phenomenal placement rate,” said Johnson.

The school is making changes to meet the growing student population, like using a massive state forensic lab as a state-of-the-art science lab.

“You think about having flexible classroom spaces, things that are very adaptable for changing technological needs and that will benefit all students but more directly those in the stem affiliated disciplines, " said Johnson.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
Demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and framework will...
Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024

Latest News

The United states government is putting the blame for Lowndes county water and sewage crisis...
DOJ: ADPH ignored Lowndes County sewer issues
Montgomery Whitewater is nearing completion. It set to open July 8th.
Montgomery Whitewater to hold training for raft guides
“I was extremely elated about seeing the work that we do here being showcased.”
BTW High School recognized for helping students apply for college
Graduation Day
LIST: Spring 2023 college graduation ceremony times in central Alabama