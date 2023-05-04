‘Civil rights announcement’ to be made in Lowndes County Thursday

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Department of Justice, along with Health and Human Services, will make a civil rights announcement in Lowndes County Thursday.

According to a release, the news conference is being held at noon at the Lowndes Interpretive Center.

WSFA 12 News will provide the latest developments on air and online.

Melanie Fontes Rainer, Director of the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Kristen Clarke, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Jonathan Ross, First Assistant U.S. Attorney of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Alabama are expected to make the announcement.

No other information about the news conference has been publicly shared.

