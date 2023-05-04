Dallas County seeking information regarding possible endangered person

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a possible endangered female, Caitlynn E. Jones.

Jones, 21, was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, leaving the area of the 1300 block of Dry Creek Road in Dallas County. Jones is described as a black female who stands around 5′4″ and weighs approximately 135 lbs. Jones was last driving a 2006 Toyota Camry, Beige in color, with an Alabama Tag #A0D4HB.

Investigators say Jones’s father received a phone call from her Tuesday evening, and the father has reason to believe his daughter, Jones, is possibly in danger. Investigators believe Jones may be in Irondale, Alabama, with her boyfriend, Alonzo B. Jones Jr, 21. Jones Jr. is described as a black male who stands around 6′3″ and weighs approximately 156 lbs.

Investigators say her family does not have Jones, Jr.’s immediate contact information and are asking for Jones, Jr. to contact Dallas County investigators to discuss this investigation in more detail.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to immediately notify law enforcement or CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of this endangered person, Caitlynn E. Jones, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app. Make sure you receive a Tip ID and Password to dialog with Investigators in case there is a follow-up question

