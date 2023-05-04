Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Disgusted with telemarketing calls Dale County woman files class action lawsuit

Others who join the legal could receive up to $1500 for each violation, per suit.
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an...
A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an insurance provider and its digital marketing company this week, alleging they violated laws by making frequent, unwanted calls to her cellphone.(Live 5)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County woman frustrated with telemarketing calls filed a class action lawsuit against an insurance provider and its digital marketing company this week, alleging they violated laws by making frequent, unwanted calls to her cellphone.

Juanita Williams named Choice Health Insurance, LLC, and Digital Media Solutions LLC defendants in the federal suit filed in the Middle District of Alabama.

Ms. Williams, according to that suit, rejected calls from the defendants on August 16, 17, 19, 22, 26, 30, 2022, and September 6, 9, 16, 19, and 30, 2022, though she had previously signed up on the National Do Not Call registry.

Only once did she respond to a call and then to verify that Choice Health was the insurance provider soliciting her.

The lawsuit claims that Choice Health told Williams that she agreed to receive calls, but the company failed to provide a copy of her consent and continued to place telemarketing calls to her phone.

According to the suit, Digital Media Solutions, a marketing company Williams claims violated the Do Not Call registry, made those calls.

DMS has been the target of at least six similar lawsuits since 2020, her lawsuit alleges.

Williams believes she and those who join her class action are entitled to receive up to $1500 for each violation.

Neither Choice Health nor Digital Media has filed a legal response to the accusations but News 4 requested a comment from a legal representative who represents DMS.

In an unrelated case, this week Merrill Lynch agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle charges that its trainees made phone calls to numbers on the National Do Not Call Registry, according to multiple reports.

The NDNC registry was created in 2003 to protect consumers from unscrupulous telemarketers.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company
Demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and framework will...
Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024
Quartez Luster was sentenced for the 2018 shooting death of Tervaris Payne.
Court records: Man sentenced in 2018 Montgomery shooting death

Latest News

The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
Mercy House’s MAP Ministry needs support for new Youth Navigation Center
Mercy House’s MAP Ministry needs support for new Youth Navigation Center
Alabama Lt. Governor talks effort to cut state grocery tax
Alabama Lt. Governor talks effort to cut state grocery tax
Firefighters battle early morning fire in Montgomery
Firefighters battle early morning fire in Montgomery