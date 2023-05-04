Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The historic Grove Court Apartments in downtown Montgomery are returning to life.

Developer Jud Blount with GCA Properties, LLC says demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and the framework will go up soon.

“We went through a lot of phases of demo, and we’re still cleaning out certain areas,” Blount said. “Currently, we are in the design phase and engineering phase.”

Construction crews have been hard at work clearing decades of debris and trash from the property. It’s taken many months, but they have been able to get the five concrete and steel structures back to their original shell. They’ve also pressure-washed away years of spray paint and dirt.

Blount says a team of talented architects are working on the buildings design. He says there will be 34 two-bedroom units with balconies and 10 one-bedroom units.

Elevators will also be installed for easy access, and the buildings will all be getting new roofs and windows.

“We looked at redoing the windows, there’s over 1,000 windows, but after 76 years, it just didn’t make sense for us to redo those,” Blount said.

The complex will have three courtyards, a business center, and gym. Parking has been moved to the north side of the building to accommodate a pool that will be constructed in the back.

“The back area, which used to be for parking, will be a swimming pool with two pavilions,” Blount said.

The Grove Court Apartments were built in 1947 by Bear Brothers construction company, owned by Carl W. Bear and his brothers, Joe and Jack Bear. The company was looking to fill part of the influx of population due to soldiers coming back from World War II.

The Grove Court Apartments is the only example of an International Style apartment complex in the city of Montgomery and is just one of a few remaining International Style buildings left in the city.

Though it won an award for its design, it was abandoned in the 1990s. Since 2013, it is listed as a historical site in the National Register of Historic Places listings in Montgomery County, Alabama.

The developers are hoping to have the project complete by late 2024.

