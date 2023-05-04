LIST: Spring 2023 college graduation ceremony times in central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Here’s a list of spring 2023 graduation ceremonies planned for colleges across central Alabama.

ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY

ASU will hold its Spring 2023 Commencement Convocation on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the ASU Stadium in two sessions: 8:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn University’s spring commencement exercises will take place May 5-8 in Neville Arena, featuring keynote addresses by three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Rowdy Gaines and Southern Company Senior Vice President Paula Marino.

Marino will deliver the commencement address on Friday, May 5, at 5 p.m. to the College of Education and the Samuel Ginn College of Engineering and on May 6 at 8 a.m. to the colleges of Architecture, Design and Construction and Liberal Arts.

Gaines will deliver the commencement address during the May 6 ceremony for the Harbert College of Business (1 p.m.) and the combined ceremony for the colleges of Agriculture; Forestry, Wildlife and Environment; Human Sciences; Nursing; and Sciences and Mathematics (6 p.m.).

The commencement weekend will conclude with ceremonies on Monday, May 8, for the Harrison College of Pharmacy at 1 p.m. and the College of Veterinary Medicine at 6 p.m. In total, Auburn will award nearly 5,000 degrees, including 131 doctoral degrees, 818 master’s degrees, 267 professional degrees, 10 education specialist degrees and 3,640 bachelor’s degrees.

More information about commencement can be found online.

AUBURN UNIVERSITY AT MONTGOMERY

Auburn University at Montgomery will celebrate a record-setting graduating class during Spring 2023 Commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 6.

The university expects 600 students – its largest graduating class – to participate in a pair of ceremonies at the AUM Athletics Complex. Graduates of the Colleges of Business and Liberal Arts & Social Sciences will walk at 10 a.m., while graduates of the Colleges of Education, Nursing & Health Sciences, and Sciences will be recognized at 2 p.m.

AUM will welcome one of its own as the Spring 2023 commencement speaker. Dr. Rick Bright, an immunologist and virologist who graduated from AUM magna cum laude in biology and physical sciences in 1997, will address graduates.

HUNTINGDON COLLEGE

Among 181 graduates, Huntingdon College will welcome its first-ever class of graduate students to Top Stage on the Huntingdon Green as the College community gathers to celebrate 2023 Commencement Exercises, Saturday, May 6, at 6:00 p.m.

Dr. John Berch, professor of chemistry and a Class of 1998 Huntingdon College alumnus, will offer the Commencement Address.

The rain location for the ceremony is Roland Arena, inside Roland Student Center. Best parking for either location is the Gibbs Tennis Center lot, with entrance on Narrow Lane Road. For guests who need special assistance from parking to the ceremony location, contact security at (334) 324-6565. No vehicles may be driven onto the Huntingdon Green.

The ceremony will be broadcast live on Boxcast. The processional will begin at 5:50 p.m.

FAULKNER UNIVERSITY

Faulkner University will host four commencement ceremonies on its Montgomery campus at the Tine W. Davis Gymnasium. The ceremonies will be on Friday, May 5 at 8:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.

TROY UNIVERSITY

Troy University’s main campus will hold commencement exercises for the Spring 2023 graduating class on Friday, May 12, at 10 a.m. at Trojan Arena. The Rt. Rev. Dr. Glenda S. Curry will provide the keynote address before a graduating class of approximately 872 graduates.

Troy University’s Montgomery campus will hold commencement exercises for the Spring 2023 graduating class on Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Davis Theatre.

Troy University’s Dothan campus will hold commencement exercises for the Spring 2023 graduating class on Sunday, May 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.

TUSKEGEE UNIVERSITY

Tuskegee University will hold commencement exercises for the Spring 2023 graduating class during two separate ceremonies: Saturday, May 6 at 9:30 a.m. and Saturday, May 13 at 9:30 a.m.



ALABAMA’S COMMUNITY COLLEGES

Central Alabama Community College – Thursday, May 11 at 10 a.m. – Alexander City Campus

Southern Union State Community College – Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. at the Sports Arena on the Wadley campus

Trenholm State Community College – Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the Multiplex at the Crampton Bowl

Wallace Community College – Selma – Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. on campus

