Macon County school motivating students to pursue a college degree

By Rosanna Smith
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A school in Macon County is being recognized for going above and beyond to motivate students to pursue a college degree.

Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee is the 2022 School of Excellence winner for the Alabama College Application Campaign.

“I was extremely elated about seeing the work that we do here being showcased,” Principal Brelinda Sullen said.

BTW High School is one of 23 schools from around the country selected for this award. It’s all part of a national effort to increase the number of first-generation college students and students from low-income families and communities pursuing higher education.

Sullen says this recognition speaks to the school’s dedication to motivating seniors to plan for their futures.

“We are really committed to communicating with our students and our parents on the importance of getting the FASFA completed,” Sullen. “Every student applied for colleges. The goal was at least five applications.”

“We’re doing it in the school day setting so that they’re already they’re at school with a trusted, you know, teacher or school counselor to guide them through that they’re seeing that their friends maybe have the same questions that they’re not alone in that process,” Lisa King America College Application Campaign Director said.

“Opportunities for a grand life is in the palm of our hands and lowest we work towards a common goal, which is to make life better for to our children,” said Sullen.

Sullen says this is a requirement for the senior class. ACAC says this year, they did see application numbers submitted by the students who participated double.

This is the fourth year that ACAC has recognized outstanding schools.

