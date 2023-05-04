Man killed in Montgomery house fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue confirms there was a deadly house fire early Thursday.

Crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Salem Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Firefighters say the single-story home was already well-involved in the fire.

Fire officials said a 61-year-old man was found inside.. He was brought out, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

No one else was found in the home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

