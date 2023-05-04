Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man killed in Montgomery house fire

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue confirms there was a deadly house fire early Thursday.

Crews responded to the home in the 100 block of Salem Drive shortly after 5 a.m. Firefighters say the single-story home was already well-involved in the fire.

Fire officials said a 61-year-old man was found inside.. He was brought out, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name was not released.

No one else was found in the home. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Bureau of Investigations.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
Demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and framework will...
Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024

Latest News

Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s murder in July 2022 after she died during his escape.
Casey White enters guilty plea for 2022 escape
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
File Photo
Macon County school motivating students to pursue a college degree
The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step...
‘Miracle’ granted after home found for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter