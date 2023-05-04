Advertise
Mercy House’s MAP Ministry needs support for new Youth Navigation Center

Mercy House- MAP Center
Mercy House- MAP Center
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The MAP ministry in Montgomery has a new mission and it needs your help to help young people this summer.

MAP, which stands for Ministry About People, was established to serve all people from all angles with comprehensive support resources, including youth development, career guidance, and family services.

MAP recently acquired the former Common Ground Ministry building at 1516 Mobile Road and plans to use it this summer for what it’s calling the “Youth Navigation Program.” The program will provide a safe place and a wholesome environment for young people in West Montgomery to thrive while preventing learning loss.

“Our success is built on the foundation of prayer and the power of community partnerships,” Pastor Ken Austin said.

This Youth Navigation Program will take a holistic approach to discipleship, mentoring and academic excellence to navigate these young people out of poverty and into success. It is a huge undertaking and needs the community to commit to helping the ministry achieve this necessary mission. Learn more about the MAP ministry programs and donate at this link.

The MAP ministry’s home base is now located in the old WSFA 12 News building on E. Delano Ave.

