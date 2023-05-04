Advertise
‘Miracle’ granted after home found for trio of 15-year-old chihuahuas at Montgomery shelter

The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step...
The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step forward and adopt three 15-year-old chihuahuas.(Source: Montgomery Humane Society)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Humane Society asked for a miracle and got it after asking the public to step forward and adopt three 15-year-old chihuahuas.

According to the humane society’s Facebook page, the three senior girls were surrendered due to the health of their previous owner and were in need of adopters who would take them as they are.

The shelter said it realized keeping the pooches together may be impossible, but that’s exactly what happened.

“You moved mountains,” the shelter said in an update. “All three have a wonderful home secured TOGETHER.”

To schedule an appointment to meet any of the shelter’s other pets, call the Montgomery Humane Society’s front desk at 334-409-0622. More information about the adoption process and the humane society’s work can be found here.

