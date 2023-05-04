Montgomery community garden enduring constant vandalism

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Constant vandalism and theft have plagued a community garden in north Montgomery.

The Newtown Community Garden serves people who do not have the means to get fresh fruits and vegetables at a supermarket due to a lack of reliable transportation.

“This neighborhood is located in an area where you have to go anywhere from five to 10 miles for fresh fruit and/or vegetables,” Legacy Foundation President Consuelo Bradley said.

Bradley said they have been working to prevent perpetrators from vandalizing the garden, but none of the measures they have taken has helped them, including their recent attempt at putting up a privacy fence.

“(The fence panels) were delivered last night. And then when the guy came to put them up this morning, they were gone. Twenty-seven panels,” Bradley said.

Most of the supplies that the Newtown Community Garden were donated by local companies and nonprofits, but Bradley said she fears they will never see donations again.

“We work really hard as a foundation to get donations out here,” said Bradley. “And we’re very afraid that no one will want to give us anything if everything keeps getting stolen from us.”

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has put out a $500 reward for tips leading to an arrest. People with information are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

Anyone interested in donating to the garden may click here.

