Montgomery Whitewater looking for raft guides

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Whitewater is nearing completion. It set to open July 8th. Before then, they are looking for people to become raft guides.

Raft guides will lead visitors along their trip through the water. You don’t have to have experience, they will train you. All you need is to be enthusiastic and ready for an adventure.

Montgomery Whitewater (Lou Hammond Group)

“I’m looking for anyone who is comfortable in the water and has a big personality who wants to become a raft guide,” says Anthony Lopez, Guide Manager for Montgomery Whitewater.

If you are interested in becoming a guide, there are guide schools coming up. There are two in May, two in June, one in July. You can apply at https://montgomerywhitewater.com/.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.