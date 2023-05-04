Rain, higher humidity and heat eye Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One more day of below normal temperatures and sunny skies is on the way before a major pattern change arrives here in Central Alabama. Highs will be around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Another sunny and below normal day today with calm winds. (WSFA 12 News)

The humidity will come up a little tomorrow as winds shift to the south. This will bring in more cloud cover beginning tonight. Even with more clouds around, tomorrow should be mainly dry aside from a shower or two late in the day.

Highs will go from the lower 80s tomorrow to the mid-80s Saturday and upper 80s for rest of the forecast. Along with rising temperatures will come increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

The heat is about to turn up as the pattern shifts. (WSFA 12 News)

No one day will be a washout. However, some randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop each day starting Saturday. This daily activity will be a mostly afternoon and evening thing -- similar to what we see during the summer months.

There should be no severe weather or widespread heavy rain in this type of pattern. Though we could see a strong storm or two mix in at any point given the heat and humidity that will be present. These could bring some heavier downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day starting Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

One other aspect the upcoming pattern shift is the warmer nights that will occur. Instead of the 40s that have been observed this week, lows will stay in the lower and middle 60s starting Friday night.

