Rain, higher humidity and heat return to Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It was nice while it lasted... cooler than normal mornings and afternoons are coming to an end soon, and more warm plus humidity look to return to our area. We still have one more day of below normal temperatures and mostly sunny conditions before anything changes, so make sure to go outside and enjoy it! Highs this afternoon will be on either side of 80° with a few fair weather clouds.

The humidity will come up a little tomorrow as winds shift to the south; this will bring in more cloud cover beginning tonight. Even with more clouds around, tomorrow should be mainly dry aside from a shower or two late in the day.

Highs will go from the lower 80s tomorrow to the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s for rest of the forecast. Along with rising temperatures will come increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

The heat is about to turn up as the pattern shifts. (WSFA 12 News)

No one day will be a washout. However, some randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop each day starting Saturday. This daily activity will be a mostly afternoon and evening thing, similar to what we see during the summer months.

There should be no severe weather or widespread heavy rain in this type of pattern. Though we could see a strong storm or two mix in at any point given the heat and humidity that will be present. These could bring some heavier downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely each day starting Saturday. (WSFA 12 News)

One other aspect the upcoming pattern shift is the warmer nights that will occur. Instead of the 40s that have been observed this week, lows will stay in the lower and middle 60s starting Friday night.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.