The Rundown: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby celebrations of all kind this weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have finally made it to the month of May. We have a ton of events happening this weekend that are definitely worth celebrating.
This Friday is Cinco de Mayo and you can celebrate right here in Downtown Montgomery. You can enjoy food and drink specials, along with party pinatas, how fun is that? Gates will open at 4 p.m. and The Park Band will start performing at 7 p.m. So come out and enjoy Cinco de Mayo at the Bluff!
In Pike Road, you can take the whole family out to the Sweet Creek Farm Market for their Spring Chicken Festival. There will be over 50 Alabama-made vendors, inflatables, face painting, great food and more. Spring Chicken Festival will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.
If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs, no worries, you can experience the Kentucky Derby at Bubbly Hen. There will be themed food and cocktails. This will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Wetumpka Depot Players’ production of ‘Something Rotten’ is also happening now.
Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:
Friday, May 5th:
- Cinco de Mayo at the Bluff
- Cinco de Mayo Celebration at the Marriott at Grand National
- Dinner & A Culinary Show with the Rockstar Chef
- Wing Fling
- Spring Sundown Concert Series
- Food Truck Friday
- What’s Love Got to Do With It?
- Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl
- Wetumpka Depot Players ‘Something Rotten’
- Ghost Hunt & Paranormal Investigation
- Boll Weevil Block Party 2023
- Wetumpka FFA Alumni Championship Rodeo
- Long-Lewis Movie Night
- Montgomery Biscuits vs Biloxi Shuckers
Saturday, May 6th:
- Sweet Creek Farm Market Spring Chicken Festival
- Kentucky Derby Party
- Garden in the Park
- Cakes & Cocktails
- Storybook Farm Kentucky Derby Day
- South Railroad Ave Vintage Street Market
- Second Saturday at Pioneer Park
- Rebel Riders MC Bike Night
- Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl
- Stand Up Comedy & Poetry Show
- Towering Above, Forest Haven, & The Bishop Box Test
- Tea Party with Fancy Nancy
- Random Tai Chi
- Pilates Fusion
- Millbrook Mayfest Arts, Crafts, & Food Festival
- EAT South Volunteer Saturday
- CoosaFest 483
- Montgomery Biscuits vs Biloxi Shuckers
Sunday, May 7th:
- The Sound Wall: Season Ammons
- Blues Sunday at the Cafe
- Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl
- Montgomery Biscuits vs Biloxi Shuckers
For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.