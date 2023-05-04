Advertise
The Rundown: Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby celebrations of all kind this weekend

The Rundown: Events happening from May 5-7
The Rundown: Events happening from May 5-7(WSFA)
By Tarlesha Acoff
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have finally made it to the month of May. We have a ton of events happening this weekend that are definitely worth celebrating.

This Friday is Cinco de Mayo and you can celebrate right here in Downtown Montgomery. You can enjoy food and drink specials, along with party pinatas, how fun is that? Gates will open at 4 p.m. and The Park Band will start performing at 7 p.m. So come out and enjoy Cinco de Mayo at the Bluff!

In Pike Road, you can take the whole family out to the Sweet Creek Farm Market for their Spring Chicken Festival. There will be over 50 Alabama-made vendors, inflatables, face painting, great food and more. Spring Chicken Festival will begin Saturday at 10 a.m.

If you can’t make it to Churchill Downs, no worries, you can experience the Kentucky Derby at Bubbly Hen. There will be themed food and cocktails. This will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Wetumpka Depot Players’ production of ‘Something Rotten’ is also happening now.

Here are some other events happening around central and south Alabama this weekend:

Friday, May 5th:

Saturday, May 6th:

Sunday, May 7th:

For more content and to keep in touch, visit www.wsfa.com/therundown. Don’t see your event on our list or want your event featured on The Rundown? Email events to therundown@wsfa.com. We can’t wait to see you on the town!

