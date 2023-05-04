Advertise
Woman celebrating 107th birthday shares secret to her longevity

Jean Stevens, born in New Jersey in 1916, ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer. (Source: WGAL, STEVENS FAMILY, CNN)
By Anne Shannon, WGAL
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) – Jean Stevens celebrated her 107th birthday this week.

Born in New Jersey in 1916, she ended up in York County, Pennsylvania where she became a television pioneer.

“I was on a television program,” she explained. “Cooking was what I was doing, and people would turn their television on.”

Stevens says her recipe for a long life includes eating fruits and vegetables.

“Well, my mother always said, ‘Love your fruit and vegetables,’” she said.

She raised three sons, has five grandchildren and countless friends who believe her secret to longevity may be more about her attitude.

“I think this is why she’s done as well as she has is because she always is happy,” her niece Marion Uhlig said.

One of her grandsons agreed, saying she is an “incredibly optimistic person.”

Stevens worked as a teacher and dietician. She also had a passion for travel.

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

