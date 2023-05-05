Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AAA Alabama: Fears of a possible recession cause gas prices to drop

Growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a...
Growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a barrel, according to AAA.(WSFA 12 News)
By Brady Talbert
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Day Weekend is approaching, meaning many Alabamians will be hitting the road. In a turn of events, drivers could save this year.

“Usually, that’s our high price point of the year, and it’s very unusual to see prices dropping as we get close to that holiday weekend,” said Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama.

According to AAA, growing fears of a global recession have allowed crude oil prices to drop by almost $20 a barrel.

Ingram shared that Investors are worried fewer people will travel this summer, so prices are lowered.

“Nobody wants a global recession, but the fact that gas prices are dropping is a welcome sight,” Ingram said.

It is a “welcome sight” after the higher fuel costs Alabamians saw due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Now, AAA reports countries boycotting Russian crude oil are getting it from other places.

Ingram says it’s unclear if the ongoing war could once again impact Alabamians’ wallets.

“A lot of potential for that situation to kind of flare up again and cause more problems,” he said. “No guarantees for us along the way, but at least, at the moment, things have calmed down.”

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders are on the scene of a shooting in Midtown Atlanta on Wednesday.
1 killed, at least 4 hurt in Atlanta medical building shooting; suspect captured, police say
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32
A Georgia man has been charged for reportedly attempting to dispose of stolen property at...
Attempted steel theft foiled by Montgomery recycling company
Demolition to the three-story structure off South Court Street is complete, and framework will...
Grove Court Apartments expected to be complete in late 2024

Latest News

The Alabama Senate on Thursday advanced tax rebates worth $105 for single people and $210 for...
Alabama Senate advances smaller tax rebate proposal
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Republican lawmakers say they want to prevent voter fraud by passing...
House approves bill to ban help on absentee ballots, unless from family
Montgomery Whitewater is nearing completion. It set to open July 8th.
Montgomery Whitewater to hold training for raft guides
The United states government is putting the blame for Lowndes county water and sewage crisis...
DOJ: ADPH ignored Lowndes County sewer issues