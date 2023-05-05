Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Biden approves Alabama disaster declaration for March tornadoes

File image of tornado damage in Macon County.
File image of tornado damage in Macon County.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By Jonathan Grass
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in Alabama for the severe weather that hit parts of the state on March 24-27.

Biden has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts for the areas affected. This includes Chambers, Colbert, Coosa, Elmore, Lauderdale, Macon, Marion, Morgan, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.

Federal funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in these counties. Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Kevin A. Wallace Sr. of the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been appointed to coordinate federal recovery operations in the affected areas. The White House says additional designations may be made at a later time if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

At least five tornadoes touched down in central Alabama, including an EF2 in Macon County near Milstead and an EF1 in Elmore County.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
There was a deadly house fire in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Montgomery on May 4, 2023.
Man killed in Montgomery house fire
A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a...
‘Violent’ fugitive sought across Alabama caught in Montgomery
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

Latest News

Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Facility Friday morning but was later...
Elba Work Release inmate recaptured after Friday morning escape
International Peace Conference in Birmingham.
Birmingham draws in hundreds for International Peace Conference
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office notified Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and advised Caitlynn...
UPDATE: Dallas County possible endangered person located
Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon, left, argues with umpire Joe Harris after being tossed from...
Will gambling case at Alabama ripple across college sports?