Birmingham draws in hundreds for International Peace Conference

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham is the host of the 2023 International Peace Conference.

The annual event is hosted by the Rotary, The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, and the Institute for Human Rights at UAB.

People from over 200 countries will hear from over 100 speakers on topics, such as human trafficking, violence, social justice, and the empowerment of women.

The conference opened with welcoming remarks where local and international leaders talked about what peace means to them.

Among the speakers was Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. He said to build peace, you need the courage to fight hate. He said 60 years ago during the Civil Rights Movement, Birmingham was a blueprint to create peace. He said today we need a blueprint to continue to promote peace.

“It requires intentional organization as well, and it requires boycotting hate. It requires us to collectively use our voice, collectively use our feet, collectively use our platform to speak out against hate.”

More information on the International Peace Conference can be found here.

