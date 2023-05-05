Chances for rain have returned

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The humidity will come up a little today as winds have shifted to the southeast. This has brought in much more cloud cover than what the previous five days featured across the area.

A few passing showers are possible today. (WSFA 12 News)

There are even some sprinkles and light showers passing through this morning. That sort of activity will remain a possibility throughout the day. It will not rain much today, but that chance is there. Otherwise look for mainly cloudy skies with temperatures probably staying in the upper 70s.

Highs will warm into the mid-80s tomorrow and the upper 80s for rest of your 7-day forecast. Along with rising temperatures will come higher humidity and thus increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are heading into the upper 80s this weekend and next week. (WSFA 12 News)

No one day will be a washout. However, some randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop most days through the end of next week. This daily activity will be a mostly afternoon and evening thing -- similar to what we see during the summer months!

A bit of good news regarding this pattern is that our weekend rain chances have actually been dropped a little. Saturday now looks mainly dry and Sunday only has a 30% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days. (WSFA 12 News)

There shouldn’t be any severe weather or widespread heavy rain on any given day. Though we could see a strong storm or two mix in at any point given the heat and humidity that will be present. These could bring some heavier downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

One other aspect the upcoming pattern shift is the warmer nights that will occur. Instead of the 40s that we saw this week, overnight lows will stay up in the lower and middle 60s.

