Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Chances for rain have returned

Scattered showers are possible today; additional chances continue through next week
Pattern turning more active
By Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -The humidity will come up a little today as winds have shifted to the southeast. This has brought in much more cloud cover than what the previous five days featured across the area.

A few passing showers are possible today.
A few passing showers are possible today.(WSFA 12 News)

There are even some sprinkles and light showers passing through this morning. That sort of activity will remain a possibility throughout the day. It will not rain much today, but that chance is there. Otherwise look for mainly cloudy skies with temperatures probably staying in the upper 70s.

Highs will warm into the mid-80s tomorrow and the upper 80s for rest of your 7-day forecast. Along with rising temperatures will come higher humidity and thus increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms.

Temperatures are heading into the upper 80s this weekend and next week.
Temperatures are heading into the upper 80s this weekend and next week.(WSFA 12 News)

No one day will be a washout. However, some randomly scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop most days through the end of next week. This daily activity will be a mostly afternoon and evening thing -- similar to what we see during the summer months!

A bit of good news regarding this pattern is that our weekend rain chances have actually been dropped a little. Saturday now looks mainly dry and Sunday only has a 30% chance of rain.

Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days.
Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast most days.(WSFA 12 News)

There shouldn’t be any severe weather or widespread heavy rain on any given day. Though we could see a strong storm or two mix in at any point given the heat and humidity that will be present. These could bring some heavier downpours, plenty of lightning and gusty winds.

One other aspect the upcoming pattern shift is the warmer nights that will occur. Instead of the 40s that we saw this week, overnight lows will stay up in the lower and middle 60s.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
There was a deadly house fire in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Montgomery on May 4, 2023.
Man killed in Montgomery house fire
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Pattern turning more active
Pattern turning more active
First Alert 7 Day Forecast
First Alert: Rain, higher humidity and heat return to Alabama
Higher humidity, temperatures, and rain chances, all return to the First Alert forecast.
Higher humidity, temperatures, and rain chances, all return to the First Alert forecast.
Warmer, muggier and wetter days are ahead... Amanda talks one last comfortable afternoon before...
Warmer, muggier and wetter days are ahead...