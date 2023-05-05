Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Elba Work Release inmate sought after Friday morning escape

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the...
ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the Elba Work Release Facility.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELBA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has issued an escape notice for an inmate who left the Elba Work Release Center early Friday morning.

ADOC is searching for Jonathon Lamar Bundy, who escaped at approximately 5:20 a.m. from the facility, located in Coffee County.

Bundy, 30, was sentenced out of Pike County in 2021 on a theft of property conviction.

Anyone with information on Bundy’s location is asked to call local law enforcement or the ADOC at 1-800-831-8825.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
There was a deadly house fire in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Montgomery on May 4, 2023.
Man killed in Montgomery house fire
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire...
Montgomery neighborhood concerned after gunfire incident

Latest News

According to NWS Birmingham, Alabama historically sees more tornadoes in April than any other...
Alabama slowly coming out of tornado season
"Cars for a Cause," a fundraisers created to assist Dadeville families.
'Cars for a Cause' Car meet fundraiser for Dadeville families
5th anniversary for the 'All of Us' research program.
5th anniversary for the 'All of Us' research program
The coronation of King Charles III is happening this weekend.
Happening tomorrow: Coronation of King Charles III