Frazer Church to mark Mental Health Awareness Month with Summit

Saturday’s summit is called “Faith Meets Mental Health: Living with Hope.”
Saturday's summit is called "Faith Meets Mental Health: Living with Hope."(Source: Frazer Methodist Church)
By Bethany Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month which raises awareness and acceptance surrounding mental health and reducing stigma. This weekend, Frazer Church is hosting a summit to address those issues.

Saturday’s summit is called “Faith Meets Mental Health: Living with Hope.” It’s going to cover a variety of issues that play into our mental health. For starters, the summit will provide tools for how to create healthy boundaries, it will also help us understand what makes a sacred marriage and understand the intersection between faith and mental health.

The summit will also include a discussion on the unique grief experiences of parents with special needs children.

Speakers include:

The summit is set to run 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Learn more and register at this link.

