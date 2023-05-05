Lanes of Taylor Road near Troy Highway blocked after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Taylor Road near Troy Highway will be delayed Friday morning after a crash.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, a crash has caused lanes in the area to be blocked. The crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

No other information about the crash has been released. There is a heavy law enforcement presence on the scene.

Motorists traveling in this direction should take caution and consider an alternate route.

