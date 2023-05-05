Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Lawmakers complete another legislative week, pass bill to cut state overtime tax

Alabama State House
Alabama State House(Source: Alabama Daily News)
By Erin Davis
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Lawmakers wrapped up another legislative week by passing a bill that allows you to keep more of your paycheck. A bill would cut the state income tax on overtime pay by 5%.

“That is such a big deal for our workers,” said Rep. Napoleon Bracy, D-Mobile County.

The estimated $45 million in tax revenues would come from the Education Trust Fund and expire after three years unless lawmakers vote to extend it.

“There are a host of other bills, some of them better than others, but they’re all going to cost money. So how are we going to afford it?” said Senator Arthur Orr, R-Limestone County.

House Democrats say this tax cut incentives people to go the extra mile.

“They can receive this benefit by keeping that 5% and taking that home while they’re making either time and a half or double time doing this over time,” said Bracy. “But it’s also a major incentive for the corporations because they’re able to meet demand meet schedule because they have qualified, trained workers.”

As the tax cut bill heads to the Senate, so does legislation to ban divisive concepts in public classrooms. Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Reed says the conversation around the bill has already started.

“I think that that is one that’s going to receive a lot of reviews, and you got senators that are going to be very intense on their support, as well as they’re being uncomfortable with that legislation,” said Reed. “But we’ll just have to see it play out.”

When lawmakers return on Tuesday, they will be on the 19th legislative day of an expected 30-day legislative session.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
There was a deadly house fire in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Montgomery on May 4, 2023.
Man killed in Montgomery house fire
A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a...
‘Violent’ fugitive sought across Alabama caught in Montgomery
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach

Latest News

The Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police held its annual Memorial Service for fallen...
Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police holds annual memorial service for fallen officers
File image of tornado damage in Macon County.
Biden approves Alabama disaster declaration for March tornadoes
Jonathon Lamar Bundy escaped from the Elba Work Release Facility Friday morning but was later...
Elba Work Release inmate recaptured after Friday morning escape
International Peace Conference in Birmingham.
Birmingham draws in hundreds for International Peace Conference