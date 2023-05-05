Massive fire destroys Birmingham Recycling and Recovery plant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to a large commercial fire at Birmingham Recycling and Recovery Wednesday evening.

Officials say a call came in for a structural fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 9 41st Street South.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night and into Thursday to extinguish the fire.

Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service crews are still on the scene of a large commercial fire at 9 41st Street South.



BFRS received the call last night of a commercial fire around 9:30. Crews battled the fire until early this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ruae5yD3QU — Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (@bhamfirerescue) May 4, 2023

The fire department says the building is unsafe so firefighters are working the hotspots from outside the building.

“The fire grew and the heat was so intense that it made the structure unsafe to enter,” said Battalion Chief Dedrick Hope. “The beams gave way and the roof collapsed.”

He adds that the fire was so big Wednesday night because it’s a recycling plant that has bundles of paper and plastics which are highly flammable.

“This is actually not very far from where I live over in Crestwood,” said Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn. “I remarked to my wife, I was like - ‘My gosh, this is going to be burning for a week if all of that stuff catches fire.’”

Fortunately though, that may not be the case. O’Quinn represents the area and says there is some positive news.

“Silver lining to the story is that it may not completely shut them down in terms of operations,” he explained,

Leigh Shaffer with Birmingham Recycling and Recovery confirms they will continue receiving recycling starting Monday. She says while the warehouse burned, the plant operations side of the facility did not.

All operations, including curbside recycling and recycling drop-offs will resume next week. If you’re in desperate need of a drop off location in the meantime, American Transport & Recycling collects paper, plastics, and metals too.

Captain Reynolds with BFRS said no damage assessment has been reported so far.

