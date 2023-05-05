Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Massive fire destroys Birmingham Recycling and Recovery plant

Fire still burning at Birmingham Recycling Plant
By WBRC Staff and Lauren Harksen
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) responded to a large commercial fire at Birmingham Recycling and Recovery Wednesday evening.

Officials say a call came in for a structural fire around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday at 9 41st Street South.

Crews remained on the scene throughout the night and into Thursday to extinguish the fire.

The fire department says the building is unsafe so firefighters are working the hotspots from outside the building.

“The fire grew and the heat was so intense that it made the structure unsafe to enter,” said Battalion Chief Dedrick Hope. “The beams gave way and the roof collapsed.”

He adds that the fire was so big Wednesday night because it’s a recycling plant that has bundles of paper and plastics which are highly flammable.

“This is actually not very far from where I live over in Crestwood,” said Birmingham City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn. “I remarked to my wife, I was like - ‘My gosh, this is going to be burning for a week if all of that stuff catches fire.’”

Fortunately though, that may not be the case. O’Quinn represents the area and says there is some positive news.

“Silver lining to the story is that it may not completely shut them down in terms of operations,” he explained,

Leigh Shaffer with Birmingham Recycling and Recovery confirms they will continue receiving recycling starting Monday. She says while the warehouse burned, the plant operations side of the facility did not.

All operations, including curbside recycling and recycling drop-offs will resume next week. If you’re in desperate need of a drop off location in the meantime, American Transport & Recycling collects paper, plastics, and metals too.

Captain Reynolds with BFRS said no damage assessment has been reported so far.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
Montgomery police are investigating a collision between a sedan and an ambulance.
2 critically injured after ambulance, car collide in Montgomery
There was a deadly house fire in the 100 block of Salem Drive in Montgomery on May 4, 2023.
Man killed in Montgomery house fire
The University of Alabama has relieved its head baseball coach, Brad Bohannon, of his duties...
Alabama begins process to fire head baseball coach
FILE - United States' Tori Bowie gestures after receiving the gold medal she won in the women's...
US sprinter, Olympic medalist Tori Bowie dies at 32

Latest News

Mental health summit to be held at Frazer Church
Mental health summit to be held at Frazer Church
Lanes of Taylor Road near Troy Highway blocked after crash
Lanes of Taylor Road near Troy Highway blocked after crash
Motorists traveling on Taylor Road at Troy Highway Friday experiencing delays after crash
3 injured in crash on Taylor Road near Troy Highway
Saturday’s summit is called “Faith Meets Mental Health: Living with Hope.”
Frazer Church to mark Mental Health Awareness Month with Summit
Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire...
Montgomery neighborhood concerned after gunfire incident