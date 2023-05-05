Advertise
Montgomery neighborhood concerned after gunfire incident

Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire...
Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire erupted Thursday, April 27(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A neighborhood is left shaken after multiple shots were fired on Narrow Lane Road on April 27.

The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association board members were standing outside of Narrow Lane Community Baptist Church after their monthly meeting when they were forced to take cover that night.

“At first we thought they were fireworks and then we realized that’s not fireworks,” said Michelle Prad.

Prad described the situation as a war zone.

“I expect that when I’m in the military and on foreign soil,” Prad said. “But I do not expect that when I am on U.S. soil standing in a church parking lot.”

The situation forced Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association President Angela Exford to approach the City Council Tuesday night.

“Someone is going to die. Innocent people,” Exford said to the council. “They have no regard for life.”

Exford said she believes neighborhoods that are prone to frequent gunfire should have increased surveillance in the area to diminish gun violence.

“They have a blueprint of the city that they can plot these areas on that map and be able to identify those hot spots in the city so we can put more surveillance there,” Exford said.

Oliver Fitzpatrick, another member of the neighborhood association, said gun owners must learn the responsibility of having a firearm.

“We’ve got to teach our young men and young ladies the responsibility of having a gun, what it can do, and the consequences of discharging that weapon,” Fitzpatrick said. “I just think we need to go back to the basics.”

Montgomery police are still investigating the incident.

