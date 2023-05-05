Prattville woman shares folk art with drivers

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - You know your family has owned the land for a while when the street sign matches your last name.

“Our family has had this land since 1934,” said Prattville resident Linda Lipscomb.

Linda and her brother Bill live on the 3L Ranch just off County Road 4. They’re both retired but don’t have much time to talk about it. They have 100 head of beef cattle on their property. When Linda isn’t working with the cows, she has something else to keep her busy.

“I call if folk art, mainly that’s what it looks like. This is my studio. I don’t know. I not a pro artist. I just enjoy doing what I do,” Lipscomb said.

What she does, is pretty cool. Since the late 80s, Linda has used raw materials from their land to make roadside artwork. It hangs on a huge sign off County Road 4 and Lipscomb Road.

“It brings me pleasure showing other people life is good,” Lipscomb said. “You can make good things out of it. I spied this vine a year or two ago. I’ve been watching and thinking about what I can do with it.”

Lipscomb has been doing this since the 1980′s. As the seasons change so does her artwork. She’ll remove one creation and hang up another.

“Sometimes I try to do it for every main holiday, Valentine’s Day, St. Patty’s Day, the 4th of July,” Lipscomb added.

She hangs on to most of her projects. Never know when some of it could be used again. She does have some favorites.

“The iris I painted in memory of my mother. The forest scene is in memory of our dad,” Lipscomb said.

You still have time to check out the “Summer Swamp Scene,” but don’t wait too long. Linda is always working and soon it’ll be time to replace it with something new.

