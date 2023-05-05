Shuckers power past Biscuits 7-5

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (12-12) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the first two innings, but the Shuckers (14-10) responded with six runs in the next three innings en route to a 7-5 victory on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Cole Wilcox (0-2) got the start for the fifth time this season, leading Montgomery to a quick one-two-three first inning. A similar situation took shape in the fifth start for Justin Jarvis (3-1), but Austin Shenton launched a 419 ft. home run past the center field wall to give the Biscuits an early 1-0 lead.

The top of the second inning saw the Shuckers record their first hit of the evening after a double from Wes Clarke, but a strikeout and fly-out prevented the runner from scoring. In the bottom of the inning, Diego Infante reached base on a forceout before Evan Edwards hit an RBI-triple to left field. Erik Ostberg extended the lead further after reaching first, as Biloxi was unable to tag Edwards at home plate.

The Shuckers made a strong response to start the third inning after a throwing error from shortstop Ronny Simon and Ethan Murray was hit by a pitch. With two runners on base, Noah Campbell sent a three-run homer out of right field to tie the game at three. The Biscuits had a chance to respond with two outs and runners on first and third, but the game remained tied after a groundout from Alexander Ovalles moved the game into the fourth inning.

Wilcox gave up his second home run of the evening in the form of a 424 ft. blast behind center field from Jeferson Quero, but Biloxi could not build on their momentum during the frame. Down 4-3, the Biscuits put two runners in scoring position following a single from Infante and a double from Edwards. An RBI-single by Alika Williams tied the game at four with runners at first and third, but back-to-back fly-outs kept the score 4-4 at the end of the fourth.

With one out in the top of the fifth and bases loaded, Clarke hit a 2-RBI single into left field to give the Shuckers a 6-4 lead before being called out at second. Jarvis struck out two batters and Infante flied-out to Carlos D. Rodriguez in center field to end the bottom-half for the Biscuits.

The side was retired in order for Biloxi after a pitching change from Montgomery resulted in John Doxakis taking the mound to start the sixth. The Shuckers made a move in the bullpen as well, with Nick Bennett stepping on the mound for Jarvis. Edwards walked to get things started in the bottom-frame, but the first baseman was caught trying to steal second. Outside of a walk for Williams, the Biscuits could not gain momentum as the score remained 6-4.

Doxakis faced a bases-loaded situation with one out in the top of the seventh, and the Shuckers would not end the inning empty-handed. Zavier Warren hit a sacrifice-fly to the warning track to make the score 7-4, but the runners on first and second were stranded to end the top of the inning. The Biscuits were able to close the gap after an RBI-single from Ovalles brought in Greg Jones from third base.

Michael Mercado entered the game for Doxakis in the eighth and proceeded to strike out the side in order to keep Montgomery in striking distance, down 7-5 with two chances remaining. After two strikeouts for Bennett, Cam Robinson walked the next two before Jones hit a ground-out back to Robinson to send the game into the final inning.

Graham Spraker entered the game for Mercado, and after striking out the first two batters, Jackson Chourio would advance to third off a walk, stolen base, and a wild pitch. After another walk and a stolen base for Tyler Black, Warren grounded out to second baseman Alika Williams to prevent any runs from scoring for Biloxi. Down to their last chance in the bottom of the inning, Robinson was able to retire the Biscuits in order to clinch a 7-5 victory for the Shuckers.

The Biscuits return on Friday for the fourth matchup of a six-game series against the Shuckers, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM on Cinco de Mayo & Strike Out the Stigma Night. The game features a projected pitching matchup that pits Jacob Lopez (0-0) for Montgomery against Adam Seminaris (1-3) for Biloxi.

The rest of the series will include Military Appreciation Night presented by Alabama Power & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 6; and Lil’ Crumbs Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, May 7.

