Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report

The shutdown follows the resignation of Police Chief Chris Wells and the arrest of a police supervisor, per the report.
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONIFAY, FL (WTVY) -The Bonifay Police Department ceased operations Friday after an emergency council meeting, according to the Holmes County Advertiser.

The shutdown follows the resignation of Police Chief Chris Wells and the arrest of a police supervisor, per the report.

Former Bonifay Police sergeant Jody Long faces battery charges that allege he used excessive force after responding to a domestic dispute, and the council voted to terminate Long.

Three officers—two of whom have served at least 25 years—were placed on paid leave pending another council meeting on Monday night, the Advertiser reported.

In the interim, the council ordered those officers to surrender their police-issued equipment and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office will provide protection for Bonifay.

