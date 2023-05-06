‘Golden Girls’ chihuahuas adopted together at 15 years old

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - Here’s a heartwarming story for animal lovers.

A trio of sister chihuahuas in Montgomery were surrendered to the humane society earlier this week due to the health of their previous owner. They posted a plea to Facebook, searching for new owners who could adopt them together, and fortunately, one couple immediately reached out.

The pups are nick-named the ‘Golden Girls.’ Meet Yoda, Missy, and Ginger. They are sassy sisters, 15 years old and still kicking.

They’ve never known life without each other.

“I opened the link, and saw it, and I thought that I just have to help them,” said Janet Ealum. “I cannot see them separated.”

Now, Janet and her husband are the new members of the family.

Janet said she used to have three chihuahuas, who all passed soon after each other. The Golden Girls seemed like a sign.

“When I saw these three, I just thought to myself that that would have been my three in the shelter,” she said. “I would have thanked God in heaven for somebody to have kept my three together.”

Yoda, Missy, and Ginger are at their new home, chomping away.

“Appetites are excellent, they have wonderful appetites,” said Ealum.

Now, the pups say thank you for being a friend.

“I just wish people would give the seniors a chance too,” said Ealum.

