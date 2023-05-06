Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Hotel employee accused of sneaking into room, sexually assaulting guest

A hotel guest claims they were sexually assaulted by an employee who snuck into their room while staying at a hotel in downtown Nashville. (Source: WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville hotel employee has reportedly been fired after a guest said they were sexually assaulted.

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, David Neal has been arrested and is facing charges stemming from an incident that occurred at a Hilton hotel in downtown Nashville.

Hotel guest Peter Brennan claims he was sleeping and woke up to Neal touching him inappropriately.

Brennan’s lawyer said Neal used a ghost key card to illegally enter his client’s room around 5 a.m. during his stay in March.

Police said Brennan reported that Neal was sucking on his toes.

“I woke up and I was being sexually assaulted by a man who had broken into my room,” Brennan said.

According to the man’s lawyer, Neal has since been fired because he refused to give a statement regarding the alleged assault. They are also waiting for surveillance footage to be released from the hotel.

Authorities said Neal has been charged with aggravated burglary and assault. He currently remains in jail on a $27,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a...
‘Violent’ fugitive sought across Alabama caught in Montgomery
Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire...
Montgomery neighborhood concerned after gunfire incident
Motorists traveling on Taylor Road at Troy Highway Friday experiencing delays after crash
3 injured in crash on Taylor Road near Troy Highway
Leadam Qunitez Kelly is charged with capital murder for the Feb. 2, 2019, death of Andre L....
Suspect charged in 2019 Coosa County homicide

Latest News

The area around The Scratch Kitchen in downtown Ocean Springs was roped off with crime scene...
One dead, six injured in shooting at Mississippi restaurant
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
King Charles III crowned in ancient rite at Westminster Abbey
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave to the crowds from the balcony of Buckingham...
PHOTOS: King Charles III crowned during ceremony at Westminster Abbey
Kentucky Derby hopeful Forte works out at Churchill Downs Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Louisville,...
Early Kentucky Derby favorite Forte scratched from race