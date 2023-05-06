Advertise
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Mcginnis Street on May 4, 2023.
Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Mcginnis Street on May 4, 2023.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police confirm a fatal shooting that happened this week is being investigated as a homicide.

Maj. Saba Coleman said a body was found in the 400 block of Mcginnis Street Thursday. Officers responded at about 10:45 a.m.

Coleman said officers found a body with a fatal gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as Lomax Hornsby, 58, of Montgomery.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or the Montgomery Police Department at 625-2831.

