Man injured in Opelika shooting incident

Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their...
Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their immediate area.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating a Friday evening shooting incident.

According to OPD, at approximately 5:57 p.m. officers responded to a call of discharging a weapon in the 900 block of Powledge Avenue. Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their immediate area.

While officers were on the scene, an on-duty officer working at East Alabama Medical Center notified dispatch that a 22-year-old male had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

