Passenger killed in Montgomery vehicle wreck early Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly vehicle wreck that happened early Friday.

Maj. Saba Coleman said officers were called to a two-vehicle wreck on Taylor Road near New Harvest Drive shortly before 5:30 a.m. She said officers found a 2011 Honda CR-V at the scene.

Coleman said the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The victim was identified as M. A. Mazid, 66, of Montgomery.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

