Revenge of the Sixth, Montgomery Roller Derby hosts Druid City Daredevils

Montgomery Roller Derby hosts the “Star Wars Night: Revenge of the Sixth”
Montgomery Roller Derby hosts the “Star Wars Night: Revenge of the Sixth”(Montgomery Roller Derby)
By James Hayes
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Roller Derby is set to host the “Star Wars Night: Revenge of the Sixth” on Saturday night against the Druid City Daredevils from Tuscaloosa.

The night will be a doubleheader, roller derby fans will also be able to see the Steel City Slayers of Birmingham take on the Druid City Daredevils for the junior game.

The bout will take place at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The doors open at 3 p.m., and the bout will begin at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $15 at the door ($10 for military with ID). Kids age 5 and under are free. In addition, Montgomery Roller Derby will be donating a portion of the proceeds to Woman in Training.

About Montgomery Roller Derby

Montgomery Roller Derby is a skater-operated, non-profit athletic organization of women, men, and volunteers that fosters strength in individuals and active engagement with the community. The mission is to deliver a quality sport to the River Region and the greater derby community while promoting fitness, team building, community action, and leadership. Montgomery Roller Derby offers opportunities for positive change in physical, social, and mental health.

