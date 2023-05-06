Advertise
Selma accountant with cerebral palsy wins national business award

Daryl Thomas, Owner of Thomas Accounting and Income Tax Services, LLC has been in business for...
Daryl Thomas, Owner of Thomas Accounting and Income Tax Services, LLC has been in business for 25 years(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - A business owner in Selma has been named the Alabama 2023 Businessperson of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Daryl Thomas, owner of Thomas Accounting and Income Tax Service LLC, said he was surprised to get the phone call.

“It’s just an honor,” Thomas said.

Thomas has been a tax preparer and accountant for 25 years.

He was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as a child, which affected his motor skills and his speech. He graduated from the University of Alabama with a major in commerce and business administration, then started his business at home.

“I used to do it at the house as a side job because I had no job,” Thomas said. “In 2009, I decided to do it full time.”

Thomas was recently in Washington, D.C. to be recognized by President Joe Biden for his accomplishments in his business.

The city of Selma recognized Thomas by giving him a key to the city.

“He truly is a role model for all of us,” said Selma Mayor James Perkins. “People really don’t fully understand the amount of services that he does pro bono that he gives to the community, and he helps people.”

Thomas encourages those who want to start a business to “put God first, put in the hard work,” and they will be successful.

