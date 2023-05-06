Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Teachers union OKs deal with Los Angeles school district

FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and...
FILE - Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 members during a rally outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. United Teachers Los Angeles announced Friday, May 5, that its members voted by a 94 percent margin to ratify the three-year deal that was given tentative approval the month before. The deal calls for the nearly 35,000 union members to receive a 21% pay increase in increments of 3% or 4% retroactive to last July and through Jan. 1, 2025.(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles teachers have overwhelmingly approved a new contract with the LA Unified School District that will give a significant pay raise to educators, nurses, counselors, librarians and other educational staff in the nation’s second-largest school system.

United Teachers Los Angeles announced Friday that its 35,000 members voted by a 94 percent margin to ratify the three-year deal that was given tentative approval last month.

The deal calls for a 21% pay increase in increments of 3% or 4% retroactive to last July and through Jan. 1, 2025.

The pact, reached over 11 months of bargaining, also enhances pay for substitute teachers, decreases class sizes by two students, creates enforceable class size caps for special education, provides support for immigrant students and families, and increases mental health and counseling services.

“This contract will set the national standard for all other educators to achieve livable wages and solidify an equitable future where students are supported in a healthy learning environment,” UTLA President Cecily Myart-Cruz said in a statement Friday.

District Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho last month said the agreement “is a necessary step not only to make Los Angeles Unified the district of choice for families but also the district of choice for teachers and employees.”

In March, the teachers union largely supported a three-day strike by a separate union representing the district’s bus drivers, cafeteria workers and other service workers.

The strike shut down the district, which quickly reached a deal with the Service Employees International Union, whose members ratified the pact in April.

Both contracts require approval by the district Board of Education.

The LA Unified School District has more than 500,000 students. It serves Los Angeles and all or part of 25 other cities and unincorporated county areas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Eta Aquarids peak in early May every year as Earth passes through debris left behind by...
May’s meteor shower peaking this weekend
A man wanted on a number of violent crimes in cities across Alabama has been arrested after a...
‘Violent’ fugitive sought across Alabama caught in Montgomery
Members of the Seth Johnson Neighborhood association were forced to take cover after gunfire...
Montgomery neighborhood concerned after gunfire incident
Motorists traveling on Taylor Road at Troy Highway Friday experiencing delays after crash
3 injured in crash on Taylor Road near Troy Highway
Leadam Qunitez Kelly is charged with capital murder for the Feb. 2, 2019, death of Andre L....
Suspect charged in 2019 Coosa County homicide

Latest News

This photo provided by Aurora Fire Rescue shows firetrucks parked outside Gaylord Rockies...
Metal ductwork collapses, injures 6 at Colorado resort pool
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police responding to shooting at Dallas-area outlet mall
Shoppers hear 'loud banging' during mall shooting
Fishermen in Florida caught a great white shark during a recent fishing expedition.
WATCH: Fishermen in Florida catch a great white shark