Biscuits rally to walk off Shuckers for third time, 5-4

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Biscuits (14-12) continue to find a way to win after a wild pitch clinched their second-straight victory over the Shuckers (14-12) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits started Mason Montgomery against Tobias Myers for Biloxi, with both pitchers making their sixth start of the season. The game opened with a leadoff walk for Noah Campbell, who moved into scoring position after stealing second base. Wes Clarke hit an RBI-single into right field to give the Shuckers a 1-0 lead to start the game. Montgomery was unable to respond at the plate as the side was retired in order to close the first inning.

Carlos D. Rodriguez walked to first and stole second base before Ethan Murray hit an RBI-single into center field to make the score 2-0 for Biloxi. The Biscuits responded with runners on first and second with two outs, and Evan Edwards hit an RBI-double into the right field corner to tie the game at two.

Biloxi reclaimed the lead after Tyler Black advanced to home off a steal and two errors to make the score 3-2. The Shuckers put two more runners in scoring position, but Montgomery struck out Rodriguez to end the frame. The Biscuits put runners on first and second with two outs again, but Blake Hunt hit a grounder to Black, and the third baseman closed the inning after beating Mason Auer to third.

Felix Valerio opened the fourth inning with a double but would be thrown out at home trying to score on another single from Murray. Both teams failed to generate any offense in the rest of the inning as the score remained 3-2 entering the fifth.

Carlos Garcia took the mound for the Biscuits, striking out two en route to a hitless inning for the righty. Montgomery also went hitless in the bottom-frame to keep the score tied at the end of the fifth.

Back-to-back two-out doubles from Murray and Campbell extended the lead for Biloxi in the top of the sixth inning, but Austin Shenton responded with a 346 ft. solo-home run over the left field wall to put the Biscuits back within one.

Chris Gau replaced Garcia in the seventh inning and faced a bases-loaded situation with only one out, but two-consecutive strikeouts allowed Montgomery to escape with the deficit still at one. Alika Williams hit an RBI-double to tie the game at four and bring Myers’ night to a close, with Robbie Baker taking over in relief for Biloxi. Baker picked off Auer at first to prevent the go-ahead run at third from scoring.

A quiet eighth inning set up a high-stakes ninth inning, with both teams still tied by a score of 4-4. Justin Sterner (1-1) relieved Gau to open the inning, and the right-hander retired the side in order to keep the game tied. Zach Vennaro (0-1) stepped in for Baker with a runner on first base for Montgomery. The Biscuits could not find any more offense in the bottom-frame as the game moved into extra innings.

Biloxi failed to generate offense in the top of the tenth, as the game remained tied entering the bottom-frame. Runners were on first and third with two outs on the board for the Biscuits before Baker threw a wild pitch that brought in Ronny Simon to win the game 5-4.

The Biscuits look to take the series against the Shuckers in the finale on Sunday night, with first pitch scheduled for 3:33 PM. The game will include a Lil’ Crumbs Wristband Giveaway and a projected pitching matchup of Anthony Molina (0-2) for the Biscuits against Christian Mejias (2-1) for the Shuckers.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.