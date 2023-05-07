Advertise
Dinosaur Adventure roars into Montgomery

Activities for children will include a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps,...
Activities for children will include a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, riding dinosaurs and more.(Source: Dinosaur Adventure)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa into a prehistoric exhibit on May 13 and May 14.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure will also feature their newest baby dinosaurs for guests to interact with. The whole family can enjoy live entertainment with velociraptors.

Activities for children will include a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, riding dinosaurs and more. Ticket prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options available. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities, excluding face painting and the mining area. Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

Ticket prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options available.
Ticket prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options available.(Source: Dinosaur Adventure)

To guarantee admission, tickets can be purchased online in advance here. For more information about Dinosaur Adventure, visit their website.

