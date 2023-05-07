Dinosaur Adventure roars into Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dinosaur Adventure will transform the Renaissance Montgomery Hotel & Spa into a prehistoric exhibit on May 13 and May 14.

While giant dinosaurs are the “meat and bone” of the event, Dinosaur Adventure will also feature their newest baby dinosaurs for guests to interact with. The whole family can enjoy live entertainment with velociraptors.

Activities for children will include a realistic fossil search, racing in Jurassic jeeps, prehistoric-themed obstacle courses, riding dinosaurs and more. Ticket prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options available. Each child’s admission will include unlimited activities, excluding face painting and the mining area. Additional activity tickets may be purchased at the event.

To guarantee admission, tickets can be purchased online in advance here. For more information about Dinosaur Adventure, visit their website.

