Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police

OZARK, Al (WTVY) -An Ozark woman faces elderly abuse and neglect charges involving the lack of care provided to her mother, according to police.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wendy Woodham, who had fallen Saturday at the Ozark home she shared with her mother.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said police and paramedics found the 81-year-old victim needing severe medical treatment and took her to a hospital to treat numerous injuries that he considers critical.

Ward said the investigation is ongoing and won’t rule out additional charges.

Dale County Jail Records show that a judge has yet to set bond, keeping Woodham behind bars until at least Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.