Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Elderly Ozark woman battles for her life after alleged abuse: Police

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said police and paramedics found the 81-year-old victim needing severe medical treatment and took her to a hospital to treat numerous injuries that he considers critical.
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail
Wendy Woodham booking photo from Dale County Jail(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Al (WTVY) -An Ozark woman faces elderly abuse and neglect charges involving the lack of care provided to her mother, according to police.

Officers arrested 58-year-old Wendy Woodham, who had fallen Saturday at the Ozark home she shared with her mother.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward said police and paramedics found the 81-year-old victim needing severe medical treatment and took her to a hospital to treat numerous injuries that he considers critical.

Ward said the investigation is ongoing and won’t rule out additional charges.

Dale County Jail Records show that a judge has yet to set bond, keeping Woodham behind bars until at least Monday.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their...
Man injured in Opelika shooting incident
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday

Latest News

Festivities will begin Wednesday, May 10, and conclude Saturday, May 13, with a home run derby...
Montgomery to host 3rd annual Black College World Series
Bates House of Turkey, long a staple in Butler County and beyond, has announced it is opening a...
Famed Bates House of Turkey holds grand opening for Montgomery location
Deputy chase ends in Falkville
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office: suspect fired shots at deputies during stolen vehicle chase
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
16 year old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday
Selma City Schools in discussion on purchasing stadium, baseball park
Selma City Schools in discussion on purchasing stadium, baseball park