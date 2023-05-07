Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First Alert: Tracking summer-like pattern this week

Isolated to scattered showers are possible Sunday, with additional chances for rain/storms in the forecast through the work week.
First Alert 12: Tracking mild nights, warm afternoons, higher humidity and rain/storm chances, through the next week.
By Nick Gunter, Amanda Curran and Tyler Sebree
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures, humidity and rain chances are all on the rise as we move through the weekend and into the work and school week, as we transition into a more summer-like pattern across Alabama.

Today will a bit warmer than what we saw Saturday! High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees. The humid factor will be noticeable and winds will remain out of the south.

During the afternoon Sunday, showers and storms are in the forecast, like Saturday, they will be very isolated too scattered in nature with many remaining dry, while other contending with downpours. Remember if you hear thunder roar, go indoors, and wait out any storm that forms this afternoon and evening.

WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

The weather pattern stays fairly consistent as we push through the upcoming work and school week, as we keep with this early preview of summer-like weather.

Highs Monday through next Saturday will remain in the upper 80s, with some cities reaching near or above 90 degrees. Mix of sun and clouds will be in the forecast each day next week along with the humid factor staying in place.

WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

Each afternoon, next week, will feature widely scattered to isolated showers or storms, typical of what we see during the summer months, as pulses of energy move in our direction. Overnight lows will also remain mild, in the 60s over the week ahead.

WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast
WSFA 12 News - First Alert Forecast(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Mcginnis Street on May 4, 2023.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday
Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their...
Man injured in Opelika shooting incident
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Montgomery police are investigating a deadly vehicle wreck that happened on Taylor Road near...
Passenger killed in Montgomery vehicle wreck early Friday
Two Alabama women have proven it’s never too late to seek a college education. (L) Elaine...
2 Alabama women proving it’s never too late to graduate

Latest News

Tracking mild nights, warm afternoons, higher humidity and rain/storm chances, through the next...
Tracking mild nights, warm afternoons, higher humidity and rain/storm chances, through the next week
Quick look at the Saturday First Alert forecast to help you plan your day!
Quick look at the Saturday First Alert forecast to help you plan your day!
Latest on weekend rain chances, temperatures and the humid factor.
Latest on weekend rain chances, temperatures and the humid factor.
Amanda walks you through the latest info!
Some sprinkles and light rain are possible today...