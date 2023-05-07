First Alert: Tracking summer-like pattern this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Temperatures, humidity and rain chances are all on the rise as we move through the weekend and into the work and school week, as we transition into a more summer-like pattern across Alabama.

Today will a bit warmer than what we saw Saturday! High temperatures will reach into the upper 80s, close to 90 degrees. The humid factor will be noticeable and winds will remain out of the south.

During the afternoon Sunday, showers and storms are in the forecast, like Saturday, they will be very isolated too scattered in nature with many remaining dry, while other contending with downpours. Remember if you hear thunder roar, go indoors, and wait out any storm that forms this afternoon and evening.

The weather pattern stays fairly consistent as we push through the upcoming work and school week, as we keep with this early preview of summer-like weather.

Highs Monday through next Saturday will remain in the upper 80s, with some cities reaching near or above 90 degrees. Mix of sun and clouds will be in the forecast each day next week along with the humid factor staying in place.

Each afternoon, next week, will feature widely scattered to isolated showers or storms, typical of what we see during the summer months, as pulses of energy move in our direction. Overnight lows will also remain mild, in the 60s over the week ahead.

