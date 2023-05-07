Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: Tennessee teen arrested after stealing, driving school bus

By Danica Sauter and Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teenager in Tennessee has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

WSMV reports that Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus from Kipp College Prep on Murfreesboro Pike on Saturday afternoon and “recklessly” drove into West Nashville and onto I-40 West before being arrested.

The teen hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m. and allegedly attempted to run over a person at the market, police said.

After going to Casey’s Market, the teen drove onto Briley Parkway and onto I-40 West, hitting another car in the process.

Officers chased the bus and deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit. The teen evidently saw the spike strip, slowed the bus and then attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows and used a taser on the teen as he was allegedly attempting to continue operating the bus.

The teen was arrested on the scene.

The teen was taken to juvenile court where he faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Mcginnis Street on May 4, 2023.
Man fatally shot in Montgomery Thursday
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their...
Man injured in Opelika shooting incident
Montgomery police are investigating a deadly vehicle wreck that happened on Taylor Road near...
Passenger killed in Montgomery vehicle wreck early Friday
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead

Latest News

Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, holds a can of Organic Coronation Ale, with Kate...
‘Big lunch’ follows big coronation celebrating King Charles
The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
A Russian serviceman guards in an area of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in territory...
Nuclear watchdog growingly worried over Ukraine plant safety
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks on the U.S.-China economic relationship at Johns Hopkins...
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt