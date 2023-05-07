Advertise
Selma City Schools in discussion on purchasing stadium, baseball park

Selma City Schools could begin hosting more athletic events in the future.(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Memorial Stadium and Bloch Park could be home to more athletic events.

Selma City Schools has been in discussion with the city of Selma to take ownership of the stadium and the baseball park and begin renovations.

Superintendent Dr. Zickeyous Byrd said the city has had difficulties in making repairs and renovations to the facilities, adding the school district has not been able to host certain athletic events.

“We want our scholars to be able to enjoy their baseball, softball, and track seasons in Selma,” Dr. Byrd said.

Selma Mayor James Perkins, Jr. said he wants the transaction to be successful and swift.

If the purchase is finalized, the city and private schools will still be able to use the facilities, but the school district will be responsible for scheduling events.

“I’m concerned about making certain that we have the resources available for our children to be able to play local sports,” Perkins said.

Selma City Schools could be looking at thousands of dollars in repairs and renovations, which Dr. Byrd hopes “to be able to use some state funds and grant funds.”

Memorial Stadium was once home to the AHSAA State Track Championship, and both the superintendent and the mayor want to see Selma host the track meet again in the future.

“It’s all about bringing people back to the Queen City so they can see everything that we have to offer,” Dr. Byrd said, “we can do that through our athletic program.”

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

