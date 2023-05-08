16 year old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.

Montgomery Police say the shooting happened around 8:38 p.m. in the 1500 block of Hale Street. When police and medics arrived, they found the teen with a fatal gunshot wound.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police are asking with information about this homicide to contact Crimestoppers at 215-STOP, a secret witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

