19 winners of Montgomery Public Schools Legacy Scholarship announced

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative has announced 19 students as the winners of the 2023 Montgomery Public Schools Legacy Scholarship.

According to EJI, the scholarship was created to support students who have overcome obstacles and who have demonstrated a commitment to their communities. EJI says winners are selected by their schools based on their display of values such as resilience, leadership and hope.

This year’s winners are:

  • Marti Baine Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
  • Paris Banks Sidney Lanier High School
  • Samantha Buhanan Park Crossing High School
  • Darryl Dees Robert E. Lee High School
  • Ken’Tavis Delbridge Jefferson Davis High School
  • Elizabeth Diaz Robert E. Lee High School
  • Shalaiah Lee Jefferson Davis High School
  • Joshua Maye George Washington Carver High School
  • Molly Mitchell Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School
  • Mekaiyah Portis McIntyre Comprehensive Academy
  • Eris Robinson Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
  • Jamerio Robinson George Washington Carver High School
  • Alberta Shuford Booker T. Washington Magnet High School
  • Andrea Smith Sidney Lanier High School
  • Bradyn Stallworth Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School
  • Landon Townsend Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School
  • Tiana Vanburen Park Crossing High School
  • Shakela Walton McIntyre Comprehensive Academy
  • Alniajai Whatley McIntyre Comprehensive Academy

Two students are selected from each of the nine Montgomery high schools to receive $10,000. This year one of the schools opted to select three students instead of two which brought the total to 19.

The Legacy Scholarship program grew out of a new collaboration between EJI and the Montgomery Public Schools following meetings between new superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown and EJI leadership. Family, teachers, and counselors gathered to celebrate the new Legacy Scholars at EJI’s Legacy Hall after students were selected.

”We are incredibly excited to support these extraordinary young people who have distinguished themselves at their schools. Area students need to be supported, encouraged and affirmed when they work hard and strive to achieve greatness as these beautiful high school students have done. We look forward to naming many more scholars in the coming years,” said EJI director Bryan Stevenson.

This is the first year of the MPS Legacy Scholarship, and EJI plans on doubling the number of recipients next year. Photos of the Legacy Scholars are available here.

