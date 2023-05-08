19 winners of Montgomery Public Schools Legacy Scholarship announced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Equal Justice Initiative has announced 19 students as the winners of the 2023 Montgomery Public Schools Legacy Scholarship.

According to EJI, the scholarship was created to support students who have overcome obstacles and who have demonstrated a commitment to their communities. EJI says winners are selected by their schools based on their display of values such as resilience, leadership and hope.

This year’s winners are:

Marti Baine Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Paris Banks Sidney Lanier High School

Samantha Buhanan Park Crossing High School

Darryl Dees Robert E. Lee High School

Ken’Tavis Delbridge Jefferson Davis High School

Elizabeth Diaz Robert E. Lee High School

Shalaiah Lee Jefferson Davis High School

Joshua Maye George Washington Carver High School

Molly Mitchell Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School

Mekaiyah Portis McIntyre Comprehensive Academy

Eris Robinson Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Jamerio Robinson George Washington Carver High School

Alberta Shuford Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

Andrea Smith Sidney Lanier High School

Bradyn Stallworth Brewbaker Technology Magnet High School

Landon Townsend Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

Tiana Vanburen Park Crossing High School

Shakela Walton McIntyre Comprehensive Academy

Alniajai Whatley McIntyre Comprehensive Academy

Two students are selected from each of the nine Montgomery high schools to receive $10,000. This year one of the schools opted to select three students instead of two which brought the total to 19.

The Legacy Scholarship program grew out of a new collaboration between EJI and the Montgomery Public Schools following meetings between new superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown and EJI leadership. Family, teachers, and counselors gathered to celebrate the new Legacy Scholars at EJI’s Legacy Hall after students were selected.

”We are incredibly excited to support these extraordinary young people who have distinguished themselves at their schools. Area students need to be supported, encouraged and affirmed when they work hard and strive to achieve greatness as these beautiful high school students have done. We look forward to naming many more scholars in the coming years,” said EJI director Bryan Stevenson.

This is the first year of the MPS Legacy Scholarship, and EJI plans on doubling the number of recipients next year. Photos of the Legacy Scholars are available here.

