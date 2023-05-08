2 dead after separate crashes Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people have died after separate crashes Sunday, according to Montgomery Police.

Montgomery police say the first crash happened around 12:16 a.m. on Atlanta Highway at W. Vanderbilt Loop. At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash involving a 2005 Dodge Durango. The driver, Ellis Smith, 36, of Montgomery, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead.

The second crash involved two vehicles and happened around 5:12 p.m. at Perry Hill Road at Interstate Park Drive. The passenger of a 2011 Toyota Corolla, Dollie Hooks, 82, of Montgomery, was fatally injured. Hooks was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation into both fatal crashes remains ongoing. No other information was available for public release.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.