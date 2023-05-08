Advertise
9-month-old killed, woman flown to hospital in dog attack, police say

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.
Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene.(GoFundMe)
By KCRG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa are investigating a dog attack that killed a 9-month-old girl and seriously injured a 49-year-old woman Thursday morning.

Police said 9-month-old Navy Smith died at the scene and the woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for severe injuries before being flown to the University of Iowa Hospital.

Officials described the dog involved as a 9-year-old male boxer-hound mix.

According to reports, the dog was put down after animal control officers were able to locate the animal.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

Copyright 2023 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

