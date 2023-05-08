Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.
More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 121,000 bunk beds have been recalled due to fall and impact hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall of twin bunk beds made by Walker Edison Furniture on Thursday.

The maker of the bunk beds has received reports of 14 incidents of the bunk bed slats breaking. There has been one report of injury as a result of the issue.

The bunk beds were sold online through Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair from February 2010 through February 2022.

Anyone with the bunk bed should stop using it and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit. The company is contacting known purchasers directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The evaluation determined that the contents were not harmful and the scene was released.
All clear after suspicious package found at Montgomery church
Bonifay Police Department ceases operations on May 5, 2023.
Bonifay Police Department shut down: Report
Responding officers spoke with witnesses who said they heard several gunshots in their...
Man injured in Opelika shooting incident
Aerial shots show people leaving a mall near Dallas after a reported shooting.
Police: 8 killed in Texas mall shooting, gunman also dead
A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in Montgomery Sunday night, according to police.
16-year-old dead after shooting in Montgomery Sunday

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs
Bruce Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges in North Carolina.
Second escaped inmate from Virginia jail found on college campus
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attends a meeting with President Joe Biden's "Investing...
US to propose new rules for airline cancellations, delays
Omaha powerlifter Bonica Brown
Female powerlifter squats over 600 pounds, breaks world record
Bobby Shisler, who was shot on the job in March, died Sunday at the Hospital of the University...
Officer shot during struggle with armed man dies weeks later