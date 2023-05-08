First Alert: Summer heat, humidity and storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The summer pattern is going nowhere as the second week of May gets underway today. Each day will be in the middle to upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Some lower 90s are possible if enough sunshine breaks out.

That heat and humidity will lead to a low to medium chance of daily showers and thunderstorms. No one day looks overly wet or stormy at this point. The chance of rain ranges from 30% today to 40-50% Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday to 20% Friday and this weekend.

Isolated to scattered showers and storms will develop each day this week. (WSFA 12 News)

Plenty of dry time will occur each day between any showers and storms. It’s also reasonable to say that some towns could go the entire week without seeing much, if any, rain or thunderstorms.

Most of what falls should come during the daylight hours given the summery pattern. It is possible a few showers and storms linger into the nighttime depending on how things go.

It will be a hot and humid week. (WSFA 12 News)

No organized severe weather will occur in this type of pattern. However, a strong storm here or there is possible given the heat and humidity. Just a heads up that heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds, and small hail are possible in the most intense storms this week!

By Friday and the weekend the chance and coverage of any rain comes down to 20% or less. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Overnight lows will be warm all week long in the middle to upper 60s thanks to the humidity and cloud cover.

