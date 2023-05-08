Gun buyback event to be held in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers and the city of Montgomery will host an anonymous gun buyback event on May 20. The event will be at the Resurrection Catholic Mission art 2815 Forbes Dr. It will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The purpose of the gun buyback event is to provide a safe and anonymous way for community members to turn in firearms they no longer need or want, as well as a way to help reduce the number of guns in circulation in the community.

CrimeStoppers asks that those planning to participate transport their firearms unloaded and in the trunk of their vehicle. All guns will be accepted, no questions asked, in exchange for a gift card ranging from $50 to $200.

Those who surrender guns will receive gift cards in the amount of $50 for any rifle or shotgun, $100 for any functioning handgun and $200 for an assault and/or semiautomatic rifle.

In addition to removing firearms from the community, the gun buyback event will also provide an opportunity to educate the public. Trained professionals will be on site to give attendees resource materials from service providers, such as Council On Substance Abuse, Montgomery District Attorney’s Helping Family Initiative, One Place Family Justice Center, and Resurrection Catholic Missions. LifeSouth Community Blood Center will also be conducting a blood drive during the event.

Anyone who provides a valuable resource to the community, such as summer programs, mentoring or counseling, and would like to set up a table during one of the gun buyback events may contact CrimeStoppers by calling 334-215-7867 or sending an email to CrimeStoppers@215stop.com.

